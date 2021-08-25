Honolulu, Hawaii
Age: 55
Occupation: Antiques and collectables dealer
On September 11, Georgine Rose Corrigan was returning to Hawaii from an antiques-buying trip and a visit with her brother in New Jersey. The gregarious, optimistic Ohio native had lived in Hawaii since 1976, supporting herself and her daughter with a variety of jobs, many relying on her artistic talent. Family and friends remember her as a doting grandmother with a passion for anything “roses”.
