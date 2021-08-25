Matawan, New Jersey
Age: 41
Occupation: Computer Engineer and Technology Director, BEA Systems
Edward Porter Felt held degrees from Colgate and Cornell Universities, and was known as a problem solver and one of BEA’s most accomplished engineers. Felt held two patents in the field of encryption technology. He enjoyed the outdoors and kept fit by swimming laps and running. He was devoted to his wife and two daughters. On September 11, he was en route to San Francisco on a last-minute business trip.
