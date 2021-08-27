Donald Freeman Greene

Donald Freeman Greene

Greenwich, Connecticut
Age: 52
Occupation: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Safe Flight Instrument Corporation

Donald Freeman Greene was headed to Lake Tahoe to join his brothers on a hiking and biking trip. An experienced pilot who was licensed at age 14, Greene worked with his adoptive father in a company that manufactured safety products for aircraft. Greene held an engineering degree from Brown University and a MBA from Pace University. He loved flying, sailing, and spending time with his wife and two children.

