Spring Lake, New Jersey
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired President, Continental Electric Company
On September 11, Donald Arthur Peterson was traveling with his wife, Jean, to Yosemite National Park. Peterson, a New Jersey native with an electrical engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a MBA from Rutgers University, retired as the President of Continental Electric Company in New Jersey. Volunteerism, driven by his deep faith, filled Peterson’s retirement years. When he married Jean in 1984, each had three children from a previous marriage.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org