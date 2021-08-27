Donald Arthur Peterson

Passengers of Flight 93

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donald Arthur Peterson

Spring Lake, New Jersey
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired President, Continental Electric Company

On September 11, Donald Arthur Peterson was traveling with his wife, Jean, to Yosemite National Park. Peterson, a New Jersey native with an electrical engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a MBA from Rutgers University, retired as the President of Continental Electric Company in New Jersey. Volunteerism, driven by his deep faith, filled Peterson’s retirement years. When he married Jean in 1984, each had three children from a previous marriage.

SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss