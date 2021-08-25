San Diego, California
Age: 20
Occupation: Student, Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, California
University student Deora Frances Bodley was the youngest person aboard Flight 93. She loved children and was studying French and psychology, aspiring to become a child psychologist. Bodley, remembered as introspective and independent, volunteered with a local animal shelter and tutored children in an after-school program. On September 11, she was flying home from a visit with friends in New Jersey. Bodley was survived by her mother, father, stepmother, and a sister.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org