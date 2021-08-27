New York City, New York
Age: 49
Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines
As the purser on Flight 93, Deborah Jacobs Welsh was assigned to first class. With more than 25 years of experience with three airlines, she was well-qualified for the role. Welsh grew up in Philadelphia, loved to travel and embraced the cultures of the exotic places she visited. She was compassionate and caring, often delivering leftover airline meals to homeless people in the Manhattan neighborhood where she and her husband lived.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org