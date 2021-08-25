Elizabeth, New Jersey
Age: 51
Occupation: Executive Director, Progressive Center for Independent Living
Colleen L. Fraser was a passionate and tireless advocate for people with disabilities and Vice Chair of the New Jersey Developmental Disabilities Council. Fraser, who had a degree from Rutgers University, helped to draft the Americans with Disabilities Act. She relied on a cane and a mobility scooter and is remembered for her flare, her determination, and for inspiring others. She was survived by her siblings.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org