Elizabeth, New Jersey
Age: 51
Occupation: Executive Director, Progressive Center for Independent Living

Colleen L. Fraser was a passionate and tireless advocate for people with disabilities and Vice Chair of the New Jersey Developmental Disabilities Council. Fraser, who had a degree from Rutgers University, helped to draft the Americans with Disabilities Act. She relied on a cane and a mobility scooter and is remembered for her flare, her determination, and for inspiring others. She was survived by her siblings.

