Kailua, Hawaii
Age: 32
Occupation: Arborist and Project Manager, The Outdoor Circle
Hawaii native Christine Ann Snyder was passionate about her work with The Outdoor Circle, Hawaii’s oldest nonprofit environmental group. As an arborist, Snyder worked to protect trees and landscapes from development. On September 11, the University of Hawaii graduate was returning from a forestry conference in Washington, DC and an impromptu first visit to New York City. Snyder was anxious to return to Hawaii and her husband of just three months.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org