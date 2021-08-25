Christian Adams

Passengers of Flight 93

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christian Adams

Biebelsheim, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany
Age: 37
Occupation: Deputy Director, German Wine Institute

On September 11, Christian Adams was en route to San Francisco to promote German wines at an annual trade show. Holding degrees in the cultivation of grapes, wine making, and marketing from universities in Germany and the University of California, Adams was a highly-regarded figure in the wine industry. A colleague recalls Adams’ thoughtful manner and wonderful sense of humor. He was survived by his wife and two children.

SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss