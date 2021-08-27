Fort Pierce, Florida
Age: 33
Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines
After six years as a police officer and detective in Fort Pierce, CeeCee Ross Lyles embarked on a new career as a flight attendant, completing her training in January, 2001. The busy mother of two sons and two stepsons enjoyed the travel opportunities of her new job, and relished the time at home between flights. Her husband says Lyles was a tough, smart, and caring woman with a strong faith.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org