Andrew (Sonny) Garcia

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reported to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office that a mosquito was found positive for the West Nile Virus on Aug. 17.

After an inspection, it was found that mosquitos mainly converge in residential areas around human-made containers such as a vase or even as large as a swimming pool. Mosquitos converge around other artifacts such as tires, children's toys or buckets because they can hold water for a long period of time.