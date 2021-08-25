Portola Valley, California
Age: 62
Occupation: Owner and President, Cinco Group, Inc.
On September 11, Andrew (Sonny) Garcia was returning home from a business meeting. Garcia and his wife owned an industrial products company. He had a loving relationship with his three children and is remembered for his deep faith and sense of humor. As a young man he was fascinated with aviation, earned a degree from San Jose State University, and trained as an air traffic controller with the California Air National Guard.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org