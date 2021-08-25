Alan Anthony Beaven

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

Geisinger said the decision follows months of careful study and discussion. In addition, all new employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment starting Oct. 15. This includes faculty, medical staff, residents, fellows temporary workers, trainees, volunteers, students and temporary staff.