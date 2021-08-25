Oakland, California
Age: 48
Occupation: Attorney with firm of Berman DeValerio Pease Tabacco Burt & Pucillo
Alan Anthony Beaven practiced law in his native New Zealand, and in England, New York, and California. He loved the ocean, and found his niche in environmental litigation, prosecuting violators of the Clean Water Act. After completing a final case, Beaven, his wife, and their young daughter were leaving for a year in India where he planned to help solve pollution problems. Beaven also was survived by two sons.
SOURCE: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial | flight93friends.org