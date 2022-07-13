PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penguins made a splash as NHL free agency opened up signing two time Stanley Cup Champion Jan Rutta to a three year contract worth $8.25 million. The deal carries an AAV of $2.75 million a year.

Rutta has spent the past three and a half seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last season Rutta scored three goals and dished out 15 assists.

The Rutta signing comes on the heels of the Penguins resigning Evgeni Malkin to a four year contract on Tuesday. It is expected that the Penguins will trade at least one of their defenseman to clear more cap space.