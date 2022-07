MONTREAL (WTAJ) — Hours after resigning defenseman Kris Letang to a six year $36.6 million dollar contract extension, the Pittsburgh Penguins sent Letang to the podium to announce they selected defenseman Owen Pickering with the 21st overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Pickering stands at 6’4 178 lbs and one of his biggest strengths about his game is his skillset with the puck. Last season for the Swift Current (WHL) Pickering registered nine goals and 24 assists.