PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The Penguins also dealt defenseman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Ty Smith and a third-round pick in 2023. Petry had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season. The 22-year-old Smith, selected by New Jersey in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft, has seven goals and 36 assists in 114 NHL games.