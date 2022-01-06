Penguins rally past Blues 5-3 for 9th straight win

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) returns to the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Evan Rodrigues scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight win.

Bryan Rust scored twice and Brock McGinn also had a goal to help the Penguins get their longest win streak since winning 15 in a row in March 2013. Pittsburgh is 14-2-1 in its last 17 games.

Crosby scored his fifth, Rodrigues his 14th and McGinn his ninth, as Pittsburgh scored three in the third to erase a 3-2 deficit.

Casey DeSmith stopped 13 shots, but was pulled after the Blues’ third goal. Tristan Jarry, who recently came off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, stopped all 13 shots in relief.

Brayden Schenn returned from injury to score his fifth of the season and 200th career goal. Jordan Kyrou stayed hot with his 13th of the season, and Colton Parayko scored his fourth. Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists to extend his point streak to six games. Jordan Binnington stopped 36 shots for the Blues, who saw a two-game win streak end with their third loss in 10 games.