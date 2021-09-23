No Crosby, no Malkin gives Penguins camp an unusual vibe

FILE – In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) and Evgeni Malkin (71) line up for a face-off during the second period in Game one of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Pittsburgh. Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL. The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors unanimously approved the move, according to a person with knowledge of a memo sent this week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, because the league had not announced the decision. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have opened training camp without stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Crosby is recovering from wrist surgery that will force him to miss the first few weeks of the season. Malkin likely won’t be back until late November at the earliest after having knee surgery in June.

Coach Mike Sullivan says the injuries will provide leadership opportunities for younger players on the team who have spent their careers in Malkin and Crosby’s considerable shadows.