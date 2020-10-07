Pittsburgh Penguins acquire Ottawa’s Jonathan Gruden and 2020 draft pick, trade Murray

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin (8) has a shot stopped by Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick (52nd overall).

According to NHL.com, the announcement came Wednesday by Penguins executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford.

We would like to thank Matt for everything he’s done in his five seasons with the Penguins. He was instrumental to our back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships, and we wish him the best. Jim Rutherford



20-year-old Jonathan Gruden has signed with the Penguins through the 2022-23 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $788,333.

Gruden played the 2019-20 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, where he appeared in 59 games, recording 30 goals, 36 assists, 66 points and was plus-20. His 30 goals ranked second on the team while his 66 points were fourth most.

Prior to his time in London, the 6-foot, 172-pound Gruden played one season of collegiate hockey with Miami University (Ohio). He accumulated 15 points in 38 games.

The Rochester Hills, Michigan native was drafted by Ottawa in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. He was a member of the U.S. National Team Development Program for two seasons from 2016-18, serving as an alternate captain of Team USA at the World Junior Championship in 2018, helping them to a silver medal.

With the addition of the 52nd overall pick, Pittsburgh now owns five selections in the 2020 NHL Draft.