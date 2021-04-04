Penguins, Sabres to co-host NHL’s first ever “Pride Game” April 17

Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Penguins on NHL.com, the Penguins and Sabres will be hosting first ever Pride Game.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — On April 17, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres will be co-hosting the NHL’s first ever “Pride Game” that will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The game will take place in Buffalo at 3 p.m., and will be nationally televised on NBC, the Penguins announced in a release. Both the Sabres and Penguins organizations “aims to bring together two cities to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities by sharing stories of inclusion, hope and allyship.”

“With a condensed schedule and limited capacities, we identified an opportunity to unite our teams to spotlight this event and the LGBTQ+ community through the national TV broadcast,” said Amanda Susko, senior director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

“As teamwork is at the heart of hockey, we have collaborated with the Sabres on every step and are proud to host this first in the NHL together.”

The release says players from both teams will tape their sticks for pre-game warm-ups with rainbow tape and come on the ice wearing commemorative pride warm-up jerseys featuring the Progress Pride Flag. The puck will display a distinct colorful design as well.

In addition, Penguins and Sabres will co-host a seven-day online auction that will feature items from the “Pride Game,” including: pride tape sticks, commemorative warm-up jerseys and pucks, various signed items from both teams and more.

The auction will begin pre-game on April 17 and will run through noon on April 24. Visit the Penguins website to join the pride auction.

The Penguins fundraising effort will benefit the You Can Play Project and the Pittsburgh Tigers. More information on the game can be found on the Penguins website.