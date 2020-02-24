Penguins bring back Sheary in trade with Sabres

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Penguins are bringing Conor Sheary back to Pittsburgh in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

The Penguins are also receiving Evan Rodrigues from Buffalo in exchange for Dominik Kahun.

