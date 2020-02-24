Penguins bring back Sheary in trade with Sabres

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ivan Provorov, left, and Pittsburgh Penguins’ Conor Sheary, chase the puck during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Penguins are bringing Conor Sheary back to Pittsburgh in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Sheary and Rodrigues to Pitt for Kahun https://t.co/WJruFTUHqG — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

The Penguins are also receiving Evan Rodrigues from Buffalo in exchange for Dominik Kahun.