PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — A busy trade deadline Monday saw Pittsburgh add two, including Ducks forward Rickard Rakell.

Rakell, 28, has spent his entire 10-year career in Anaheim after the Ducks took him in the first round back in 2011.

This season he’s scored 16 goals, recording 28 points in 51 games. Rakell set career highs in goals and points in 2017-18 when he scored 34 goals, and 69 points. He’s eclipsed the 30-goal mark twice in his career.

In exchange for Rakell, Pittsburgh sends the Ducks Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon, and a second round pick.

The trade was the second of the day for Pittsburgh who earlier acquired defensemen Nathan Beaulieu from the Jets.

With 20 games to play, Pittsburgh sits third in the Metropolitan Division, three points behind the first place Carolina Hurricanes.