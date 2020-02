San Jose Sharks left wing Patrick Marleau (12) against the Anaheim Ducks during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie and Pierre LeBrun.

Third-round pick to San Jose. The pick becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the Cup. https://t.co/sL6L9r60yG — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

The Penguins will be sending a third-round pick to San Jose, which will become a second-round pick if the Penguins win the Stanley Cup.