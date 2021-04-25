Jarry, Guentzel lead Penguins past Bruins, 1 -0

NHL Pittsburgh

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) gloves a shot with Kevan Miller (86) defending Pittsburgh Penguins’ Teddy Blueger (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and Jake Guentzel scored in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Jarry has won his last four decisions, including a sloppy 7-6 home win against New Jersey last week, in which he allowed six third-period goals.

He rebounded two nights later against the Devils and has earned a point in 11 of his last 12 starts. Guentzel scored his 21st at 4:03 of the third period to help the Penguins win their fourth straight.

