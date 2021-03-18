Malkin, Blueger placed on injured reserve for Pens

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin, center, celebrates with Sidney Crosby (87), and Bryan Rust (17) after scoring on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Forwards Evgeni Malkin and Teddy Blueger have been placed on injure reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In addition, defenseman John Marino has been activated from the injured reserve. after missing the last four games due to an upper-body injury. Forwards Anthony Angello, Colton Sceviour and Frederick Gaudreau have been pulled up to the active roster from the taxi squad.

Marino ranks second for Pittsburgh in time on the ice, averaging 22:57 minutes per game. ON the other side, Malkin has the third most points for Pittsburgh with 24 and is coming off of an eight-game point streak. He hit 1,100 career points on March 15 against Boston.

The Penguins start their two games against the New Jersey Devils Thursday night.