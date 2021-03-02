Fans allowed in stands at PPG Paints Arena for Flyers faceoff

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fans are coming back to PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night after Pennsylvania revised some of its COVID-19 restrictions.



Under the new revisions, occupancy limits for indoor events allow for 15% of the maximum occupancy and 20% of maximum occupancy for outdoor events. In total, 2,800 fans will be allowed in on Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

However, one of Pittsburgh’s key players will not be on the ice. Sidney Crosby is out after being placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. Tristan Jarry will start in the net.

COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face coverings, social distancing and proper hand hygiene will be in place for the game. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

