NFL Commissioner: Full stadiums planned for 2021 season

(WTAJ) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday during a virtual league meeting that he expects to welcome fans back to every stadium in full.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Goodell stated that 1.2 million fans safely attended games in 2020 and currently plans to allow fans at full capacity this season.
The commissioner was reportedly optimistic about this expectation with the first game of the season scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9.
This year’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida was limited to 22,000 fans in attendance. 7,500 of those fans were vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets to attend the big game.