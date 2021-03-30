NFL Commissioner: Full stadiums planned for 2021 season

FILE – Commissioner Roger Goodell gestures during the NFL Honors ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla., in this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, file photo. The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games, as expected, and reducing the preseason to three games. Team owners on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, approved the 17th game, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(WTAJ) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday during a virtual league meeting that he expects to welcome fans back to every stadium in full.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Goodell stated that 1.2 million fans safely attended games in 2020 and currently plans to allow fans at full capacity this season.

Goodell says today's virtual league meeting included discussions about welcoming back fans at every stadium. They had 1.2 million fans – safely, he notes — in 2020. Now, in 2021, the plan is all stadiums full. A strikingly optimistic tone five months away from kickoff. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2021

The commissioner was reportedly optimistic about this expectation with the first game of the season scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9.

This year’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida was limited to 22,000 fans in attendance. 7,500 of those fans were vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets to attend the big game.