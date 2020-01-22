Eli Manning to announce retirement from NFL

Live Now
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(WTAJ) — New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons on Friday.

The NFL tweeted the announcement earlier this evening.

