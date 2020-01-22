WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
by: Kevin Petrochko
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
(WTAJ) — New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons on Friday.
The NFL tweeted the announcement earlier this evening.
.@Giants QB Eli Manning to announce retirement from NFL after 16 seasons. pic.twitter.com/WbrDGCNB8e— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2020
