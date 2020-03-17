Eagles let go of star safety Malcom Jenkins

WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
by: Rosie Langello
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins during an NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(WTAJ) — The Philadelphia Eagles let go of safety Malcolm Jenkins on Tuesday afternoon.
Jenkins spent 11 years in the NFL and spent six of those years playing for the Eagles.
#Eagles announce they will not exercise 2020 contract option for S Malcolm Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/d8kzGFFksQ— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2020
