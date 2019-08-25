Andrew Luck informs Colts he is retiring

WTAJ
by: Rosie Langello
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’s expected to hold a press conference Sunday.
Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019
