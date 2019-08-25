Andrew Luck informs Colts he is retiring

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’s expected to hold a press conference Sunday.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss