Newsfeed Now: Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden lays out ‘American Families Plan;’ AL man shares his long-haul COVID-19 story

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

President Joe Biden told a joint session of congress his administration has turned crisis into opportunity during these first 100 days in office. But to build on that work for Americans, the president called on lawmakers— Democrats and Republicans— to help.

Hot Springs, Arkansas is known as the boyhood home of former president Bill Clinton. The house he grew up in, however, has never been open to the public, which is about to change.

Florida police say two women were killed by a teenager who followed them home and crawled through their window while they were sleeping.

A CEO, fired after being accused of publicly ridiculing a male high school senior for wearing a dress to prom, is speaking out about the incident.

A California family is warning others after they were left feeling like they were living out a horror movie when hundreds of birds poured into their home.

One Alabama family is calling their loved one a “miracle” after he battled the coronavirus for almost five months.

