‘I was terrified’; Colorado woman discovers living snake in apartment toilet

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – – This is something that will send chills down your spine – a Fort Collins woman discovered a snake slithering up from her toilet.



(Credit: Miranda Stewart)

It’s a clogged toilet like you’ve never seen before, and the picture isn’t complete until you see the maintenance man struggling to free a corn snake from inside Miranda Stewart’s toilet.

“I used the restroom, like went to flush and everything and it wasn’t going down. I looked and leaned in closer and a snake head slithered up. I was terrified,” Stewart said.

It has all the makings of a Hollywood horror film. Last Wednesday morning, Stewart stumbled out of bed and into the bathroom and was greeted with the head of a snake emerging from the toilet.

“It’s actually been one of my fears since I was a kid,” she said.

Stewart screamed for her boyfriend and called the maintenance man for the Varsity Apartments in Fort Collins.

When Wesley Sanford responded, he found snake coiled up in the back forcing him to take the entire toilet apart.

“C’mon buddy get out,” Sanford said.

It took nearly 40 minutes to finally free the snake. Stewart guesses it’s four feet long. So the big question is how in the did he get in there?

“We’re thinking it was a possible pet from one of the tenants from our apartment complex. If the snake got in their toilet and slithered to ours,” Stewart said.

They searched the building for the owner and now the maintenance man has adopted the snake and brought him out to live on his ranch.

“I took him home and my wife was very happy with me and we named him Boots. He’s our little guard snake on the property,” Sanford said.

As for Stewart, this is a wild story she will tell for years to come, while she attempts to overcome her newfound phobia of the bathroom.

“Now I’m just traumatized by a toilet.”