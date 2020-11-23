‘Zoomsgiving’ connecting families in long-term care facilities

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to high-risk COVID-19 concerns and extensive quarantine periods for residents in long-term care facilities, Juniper Communities has introduced ‘Zoomsgiving.’

They say they’ve been connecting families online since the pandemic began in March, but are increasing time slots through Thanksgiving weekend.

“We could accommodate up to 60 family members with the Zoomsgiving through the weekend,” says Jill McKenrick, connections director at Juniper Communities.

McKenrick says calls will happen on the hour, every hour, as residents enjoy a holiday meal.

“We have a special meal planned for our residents here that we’ll be serving them in their rooms, unfortunately, this year. However, we’re hoping to connect them with their family members also who might be enjoying a meal at their home, so that they’re not truly alone.”