Yuengling expands to Texas for end of 2021

Yuengling Black and Tan cans are stacked in the warehouse of the D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewery Mill Creek plant on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP)

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Yuengling has decided to head west. D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery® is expanding their distribution to Texas in the fall of 2021.

The expansion is part of a joint venture with the Molson Coors Beverage Company. D.G. Yuengling said they are working hard to ensure their recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to their high-quality standards.

“We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods,” said Chief Administrative Officer Wendy Yuengling.

“We are excited to have so many Yuengling fans in the west eager to try our beer and that includes the big demand from Texas beer drinkers. We believe there is a lot of opportunity in Texas and are committed to satisfying every fan with our portfolio of great beers,” said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. “Fans can expect to receive the same great tasting Yuengling beers they’ve come to know from our reputation as America’s Oldest brewery.”