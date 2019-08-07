There is now a camp that kids can attend to learn how to become internet sensations.

YouTube camp is a week-long course that teaches kids how to shoot, edit and post a video on YouTube.

A recent survey found 29% of kids want to be a YouTuber or vlogger when they grow up. That’s more than professional athlete, musician or astronaut.

One reason is that some kids are making millions through YouTube channels.

The director of operations at the company offering the camp, says they hold tech programs at about 150 locations in the U.S., UK, and Asia.