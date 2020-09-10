Young entrepreneur opens food truck

HUNTINGDON Pa. (WTAJ) —A new business started by a young entrepreneur opened on Thursday in Huntingdon.

A young entrepreneur’s dream of running her own business is coming true. With the support of her family and friends, Rebelz is now open.

After years of planning, 18-year-old Karley Miller finally got her own food truck. “This is actually mine, so it hasn’t set in entirely yet but I’m really proud and really honored,” Karley said.

The idea sparked when Karley’s cat, Rebel, died and she wanted to include her best pal back in her life.

She loves cooking and business, so she figured to combine the two with this food truck

Her dad and co-owner, Adam Miller, said Karley is a hard worker and that’s what running this business takes.

“We’re the proudest parents you could ask for to have a kid that actually wants to go out there and kick butt and make something happen we couldn’t ask for anything more,” Miller said.

It was all possible from support from the community.

Karley’s business coach, Christa McGeary, was inspired when she first met Karley.

“It was like instant inspiration and I was like this is awesome, it’s hard to see somebody that young so inspiring with such an entrepreneurial spirit that it just lights you up,” McGeary said.

Now Karley said she’s all about keeping the customers happy. “I want people to leave my food truck with a smile and I want them to come back to get the good food,” Karley said.

The food truck has American and European comfort food. It is open next to their partner, Reklaimed Vines. To see when you can make a stop at Rebelz, be sure to check their Facebook page. They’ll post their schedule a week in advance.