Young Amish woman laid to rest 10 months after disappearance

LEOLA, Pa. (AP) — A young Amish woman has been laid to rest more than 10 months after she went missing.
Linda Stoltzfoos went missing while walking home from a church service in Pennsylvania, after which authorities say she was strangled and stabbed.
LNP newspaper reports that 69 horse-drawn buggies and a handful of vans and sport utility vehicles brought more than 100 people together Monday afternoon at the Myers Cemetery burial grounds, not far from where police say 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos was abducted.
Her remains were found last week buried along railroad tracks in the small town of Gap. A man arrested weeks after her disappearance has been charged with homicide in her death.
