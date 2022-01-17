You can now ‘gift-wrap’ your Venmo payments: here’s how

(WTAJ) — Venmo has introduced a “gift-wrapping” feature for users, where they will be able to send animated designs to payment nates.

Gift-giving is a very common use for Venmo; 78% of users said they’ve sent money as a gift through Venmo or another person-to-person payment service. Out of those users, 86% said the ease of sending money was one of their top reasons to send a gift through Venmo, according to a release from the company.

How does it work? There is a gift-wrap icon next to the “Pay” button with different options to choose from. The recipient and the sender will both be able to watch the animation at any time from the payment details screen.

The new feature was introduced on Jan. 13 to select users, and will be available for everyone within the next few weeks.