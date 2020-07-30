YMCA reopens after closing temporarily from COVID-19 cases

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Regional YMCA in Hollidaysburg has reopened on Thursday after closing temporarily due to individuals belonging to their location testing positive for COVID-19.

The YMCA reopened at 5 a.m. and the facility will follow enhanced cleaning protocols. They originally closed on Monday.

YMCA officials reported that it is their understanding that the individuals were in the facility on the following dates and times.