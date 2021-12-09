YMCA of Centre County wins non-profit tree decorating contest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 853 votes are in and the community has spoken, the winner of the Downtown State College Non-Profit Tree Decorating Contest is the YMCA of Centre County!

Along with the title, the Y will also be taking home the $1000 grand prize.

Decorating their tree with bulbs with words like Youth, Family, and Giving, the Y says they wanted their tree to represent their mission.

We’re honored to have been apart this year, we’re really thrilled and we of course shared it with all of our members like vote for us and the thousand dollars is going to go a long way towards our mission of helping people in our community,” said Executive Director Susan Herr.

Coming in second place is Centre Helps and in third, the Youth Service Bureau.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.