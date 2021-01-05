YMCA expands food distribution center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As more and more people face food insecurity, the YMCA of Centre County announced the expansion of their “No Child Hungry” distribution center.
They plan to move from a 5,000 sq ft. facility to one that is 15,000 sq ft. The location has multiple loading docks for trucks to carry food for community distributions.
Branch director Mel Curtis said the expansion is thanks to the Moshannon Valley Economic Development partnership.
