YMCA achieves “Partner in Prevention” status

CENTRE COUNTY (WTAJ) — For the 9th year in a row, a local organization is being recognized for taking extra steps to protect children.

The Centre County YMCA has achieved the “Partner in Prevention Status.” The award comes from the non-profit “Darkness to Light” for exemplary performance in child sexual abuse training.

The Y says they aren’t only a local leader in this training but also nationally.

Director of Community Outreach, Jamie Sanfilippo says “the Jerry Sandusky scandal occurred right in our backyard, and it’s our role at the YMCA to fill needs in the community and one of those needs was to bring a child sexual abuse prevention training program to adults. Adult education is key to interrupting abuse.”

The Y says the pandemic has caused a spike in online abuses. They’re encouraging Centre County residents to take their free child abuse training course with the Centre County YMCA.

They will now be held on zoom.