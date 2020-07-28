Wykoff Run Road to close during daylight hours

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday that Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001) in Cameron County will be closed to through traffic during daylight hours starting Aug. 10.

The closure is expected to remain in place until Aug. 28. Work hours are currently set for 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and a detour will be in place during that time.

Any camp owners and residents will be able to access their properties during each day’s work hours.

Through traffic will need to follow the signed detour that will make use of Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001), Route 555, and Quehanna Highway (Route 2006). The detour will be lifted outside of work hours.

PennDOT suggested that motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes.