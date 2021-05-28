Back in the swing: WWE announces Saturday SummerSlam, more tour dates

(WTAJ) — With the unofficial start of summer around the corner, WWE announced that the biggest show of the summer, SummerSlam will take place on a Saturday in August, a first in the pay-per-view’s 33-year history.

The WWE announced a 25 date tour, bringing live fans back to arenas and stadiums, starting July 16 with the Money In The Bank PPV weekend. They only released three dates and locations for Friday’s SmackDown, Sunday’s PPV, and Monday Night RAW.

Traditionally, the WWE has held their monthly PPVs from WrestleMania to Great Balls of Fire on Sundays, but this year they have announced SummerSlam will be on Saturday, August 21. The location will be revealed on June 5, but a lot of sources are saying that Las Vegas may be the chosen city.

While the location is a mystery right now, the rest of the WWE Live tour has been announced with dates, brands, and arenas. It’s looking as though every show on weekends will be “Supershows” meaning they will feature talent from both RAW and SmackDown compared to the typical brand separation we saw pre-pandemic, such as only having the RAW roster at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College back in March 2020 before COVID swept the nation.

Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami

Tickets for the remaining live events go on sale two weeks from today on Friday, June 11.