STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students in State College are celebrating Read Across America week, early.

Thursday, WTAJ’s Amanda Kenney got the chance to read to Miss Wortman’s kindergarten class at the Young Scholars of Central PA.

Members of the WTAJ News team have been visiting Miss Wortman’s class all month long!

Read Across America Day is March 2nd, and the entire week celebrates Dr. Suess’s birthday.