ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — WTAJ, your news leader, is currently in the processes of replacing and upgrading our transmitters.

With that, our over the air broadcast will be off the air Wednesday, July 24, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. while our team works at the transmitter site.

We thank you all for your patience and understanding as we complete our upgrades throughout the week.