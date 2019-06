ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after a domestic dispute turned violent.

Police say that Michelle Turiano and the victim got into an argument late Monday night.

The victim attempted to calm down by leaving the situation, going to his bedroom upstairs and locking the door.

That’s when Turiano got a hammer, broke the lock and came at him with a hammer.

