Breaking News
WATCH: Crews capture alligator near Tipton

WTAJ Originals: The story behind the “Altoonerville Vintage” Facebook page

News

by: Darby Sparks

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Louise Burkholder, creator of the Altoonerville Vintage Facebook page, says she’s loved taking walks ever since she can remember.

She learned her love for taking photographs after a two year battle with cancer caused her to be unable to take the long walks that she loves.

Now, she uses her creativity and energy to encourage a more positive view of Altoona through posting pictures on her Facebook page, along with witty and informative captions.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks gives details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss