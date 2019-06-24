WTAJ Originals: The story behind the “Altoonerville Vintage” Facebook page

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Louise Burkholder, creator of the Altoonerville Vintage Facebook page, says she’s loved taking walks ever since she can remember.

She learned her love for taking photographs after a two year battle with cancer caused her to be unable to take the long walks that she loves.

Now, she uses her creativity and energy to encourage a more positive view of Altoona through posting pictures on her Facebook page, along with witty and informative captions.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks gives details.