WTAJ Originals: Penn State places administrator on leave

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a statement today released by Penn State University, Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Michael Kubit has been placed on administrative leave.

Kubit has been an employee at PSU since 2017 and has over 25 years of experience as a Chief Information Officer of Information Technology.

Donald J. Welch, who is the current Chief Information Security Officer, will take over Kubit’s duties in his absence.

When asked if Kubit was on paid or unpaid leave, the University did not provide further comment.