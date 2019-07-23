WTAJ Originals: Football field vandal takes joyride over the weekend

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person who drove through the Bedford Area High School’s football field, spinning in circles and tearing up the grass.

According to officials, the incident occurred around midnight Sunday. The suspect drove through an open gate, spun around the field and drove out the same direction.

Police are searching through security camera footage and working closely with the school. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Bedford Police or Bedford Area High School.