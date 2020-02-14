WTAJ Morning Team celebrates Valentine’s Day at a haunted warehouse

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking to do something different this year for Valentine’s Day? You can give a haunted house a try!

The WTAJ Morning Team had a lot of fun making their way through the Bricktown Museum’s Horrorween Haunted Warehouse in Mount Union.

You can check out the Valentine’s Day themed attraction Friday, February 14th and Saturday, February 15th from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. The address is 300 W. Small St., Mount Union, Pennsylvania.

Admission is donation based. All proceeds go to the Bricktown Museum.